Tokyo Olympic bribery trial opens; accused accepts guilt

Tokyo officials spent $13 billion to hold the delayed Tokyo Games, although a Japanese government audit suggested the real price might have been twice that much.

Other trials involving Olympic bribery are expected to follow, including that of Takahashi. Takahashi is suspected of having received about 200 million yen ($1.5 million) in bribes from various companies.

A trial began in December of three officials formerly at clothing manufacturer Aoki Holdings. Aoki was chosen to make licensed products, including outfits for the Japanese Olympic team.

Another company embroiled in the scandal is publisher Kadokawa, where two officials have been arrested. They are accused of paying 76 million yen ($540,000) to Takahashi. The sponsorship allowed Kadokawa to publish programs and other books related to the Tokyo Olympics.

Sun Arrow, which produced the Olympic and Paralympic mascots named Miraitowa and Someity, is also scheduled to stand trial.

Tokyo prosecutors are also carrying out a separate investigation over bid-rigging for Olympics pre-events, and possibly the actual Games.

Senior Olympic official Yasuo Mori, Dentsu’s sports division chief Koji Henmi, and two other executives at event organizing companies were arrested earlier this month on charges of violating anti-monopoly laws.

