Toddler among 17 dead in Bronx fire as final victims ID'd

New York City police released the names and ages of final three victims identified after Sunday's deadly blaze: Isatou Jabbie, 31 and her husband Hagi Jawara, 47, and 2-year-old Ousmane Konteh, who is the youngest victim.

The eight children who died in the fire range in age from 2 to 12. The oldest among the victims was a 50-year-old woman.