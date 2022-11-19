"Today" show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker, 68, announced on Instagram.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he wrote. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”