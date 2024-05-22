TNT will begin airing College Football Playoff games through sublicense with ESPN

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
TNT Sports will begin airing College Football Playoff games this upcoming season through a sublicense with ESPN.

The five-year agreement announced Wednesday gives TNT two first-round games the first two years. Beginning in 2026, it expands to two first-round and two quarterfinals.

ESPN's $7.8 billion deal with the College Football Playoff, which was announced in March, allowed it to sublicense games to other networks.

This will be the first season of the 12-team playoff. ESPN has carried the College Football Playoff since it started in the 2014 season. It replaced the Bowl Championship Series.

Four first-round games will take place Dec. 20-21 followed by the quarterfinals (Fiesta bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl) Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The semifinals are the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 before the Championship Game takes place on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

