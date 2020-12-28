Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert star in 'Ratatouille' musical

The musical — based on the 2007 Disney/Pixar film — has been percolating over the past several months on TikTok and many of that social media platform’s viral stars who helped contribute to the show are involved in the production.

Both Emily Jacobsen, who wrote the original “Remy the Ratatouille” song for TikTok, and composer Daniel Mertzlufft, whose arrangement of that song helped kickstart the online effort are being given writing credit, as is Blake Rouse, who wrote two of the more popular songs on TikTok, “The Rat’s Way of Life” and “Ratatouille Tango.”

The streamed show will be produced by Seaview Productions. It is adapted by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, choreographed by Ellenore Scott and directed by Lucy Moss.

