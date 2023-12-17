Titans QB Will Levis leaves OT loss after left leg bent awkwardly on sack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis left Tennessee's 19-16 overtime loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday after his left leg was bent back awkwardly on a sack during the extra period.

Defensive back Desmond King II wrapped up Levis on third-and-8 with 1:49 left in overtime, twisting Levis to the ground. Levis writhed and reached for his left leg, remaining on the turf while medical staff ran out to evaluate him.