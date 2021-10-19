journal-news logo
Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan carted off field with injury

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is taken off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is taken off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field strapped to a backboard after taking a hit to his head and neck area Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Lewan was being evaluated for a concussion and had movement in all of his extremities, according to the Titans.

Lewan's helmet appeared to come down hard and awkwardly on a Bills defender's body after a running play by the Titans' Derrick Henry with 4:44 left in the second quarter. Lewan laid face down on the field.

A cart came out quickly, and Lewan was placed onto the backboard. He raised his right arm, flashing a thumbs-up and a “hang loose” sign, as the cart left the field. He tore his right ACL about a year ago, ending his 2020 season.

Lewan was replaced by Kendall Lamm.

The Titans already ruled out cornerback Caleb Farley, the No. 22 pick overall, after he hurt his left knee earlier in the first half.

Tennessee came into the game with 16 players on injured reserve.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is taken off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is taken off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan lies on the field after being hurt in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan lies on the field after being hurt in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

