Titans bringing in 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins for visit

They certainly could use his experience in a very young wide receiving group. Hopkins, who turned 31 Tuesday, would have led Tennessee last season with his 64 catches for 717 yards last season despite being limited to only nine games.

Both coach Mike Vrabel and his new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly worked in Houston during Hopkins' tenure with the Texans. Vrabel made clear Wednesday he won't be trying to recruit Hopkins, something he's left behind when he moved from Ohio State to the NFL.