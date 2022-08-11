Tips for saving on your commute amid high inflation

MODERATE YOUR SPEED

Driving the speed limit can help you save money. Most vehicles reach optimal fuel economy at 50 mph. For every 5 mph you drive over that, it can cost an additional 30 cents per gallon, according to fueleconomy.org.

For more tips to save on fuel, the U.S. government offers recommendations such as how to choose a fuel-efficient vehicle and how to save on gas during hot or cold weather conditions.

CHECK GAS APPS

You can save on money by looking at which gas stations offer cheaper gas prices.

"While there's no silver bullet to supreme savings on this global commodity, a gas app can help you pinch pennies," NerdWallet wrote in an article ranking the five best gas apps.

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR GOVERNMENT AID

Since the beginning of the pandemic, local and state governments have provided economic relief in various ways.

Vicente Gonzalez, a postal worker in Boyle Heights, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, who has experienced economic difficulties from both the pandemic and inflation, has benefitted from both government and community help.

“I was able to benefit from backpack giveaways, mental health services and food distributions,” said Gonzalez, who also helped in some food distribution efforts in his community.

Some cities and states are providing aid packages to help residents to manage rising inflation and high gas prices. Colorado is sending $750 to individuals to battle the rising costs and Chicago is sending gas cards of $150 and prepaid transit cards of $50 to eligible residents.

ASK YOUR CO-WORKERS OR NEIGHBORS IF THEY CAN CARPOOL

San Jose State University professor Asha Weinstein Agrawal recommends carpooling, even if it’s only once a week. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 9% percent of commuters carpool.

IF YOU USE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

TALK WITH YOUR EMPLOYER

Even working from home one day a week can make a difference. If a job is remote-friendly, employers should be open to the idea of covering some of the commute costs at least temporarily, said Abbie Langston, director of equitable economy at PolicyLink, a national research institute.

If that’s not feasible, Yanira Merino, national president of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, proposes that people talk with their employers about economic incentives to pay for the commute.

“I think this is a time to organize our community and try to do it as much as possible in places where public transportation is not available to us,” Merino said.

CHECK IF YOU QUALIFY FOR A DISCOUNT PASS

Children, students and people over 65 are among those who may qualify for discounts.

For example, the New York City MetroCard has a reduced fare for people over 65 or who have qualifying disabilities or a service animal. Los Angeles Metro also offers a low-income discount for citizens who make under $41,400 a year.

BUY TICKET PACKAGES

Buying 10-day or monthly packages, depending how often you use public transportation, can help you save money.

Boston subway users, for example, can buy a one-day unlimited pass, which allows you to travel in several types of public transportation, for $11 but can buy a seven-day unlimited pass for $22.50. If you commute five days a week, you would save $32.50 if you buy the seven-day pass.

CHECK IF YOUR EMPLOYER OFFERS PRE-TAX EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

With pre-tax benefits, employees are not taxed for the part of their income that is spent on commuting costs. The monthly maximum amount that people can use as pre-tax benefits is $280, according to the IRS.

The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.