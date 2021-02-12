Timing of next Virgin Galactic flight still up in the air

The suborbital flights are designed to reach an altitude of at least 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) before the rocket motor is turned off and the crew prepares to reenter the atmosphere and glide to a landing.

Preparations for the next flight also included loading payload belonging to NASA.

While the flight window for the test opens Saturday, Virgin Galactic has said there will be opportunities to fly throughout February pending technical readiness and weather conditions. A storm system is expected to move across New Mexico this weekend, bringing with it frigid temperatures and snow in many locations.

Virgin Galactic has reached space twice before — the first time from California in December 2018. In June, Virgin Galactic marked its second successful glide flight of the spaceship over Spaceport America.

The company has yet to announce a firm date for its first commercial flight. More than 600 customers from around the world have purchased tickets to be launched into the lower fringes of space where they can experience weightlessness and get a view of the Earth below.