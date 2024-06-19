A timeline of Willie Mays’ career:
1931 (May 6) — Born in Westfield, Alabama.
1948 — Joins Birmingham Black Barons of Negro leagues.
1950 — Signs with New York Giants for $4,000.
1951 (May 25) — Major league debut.
1951 (May 28) — First major league hit after 0-for-12 start — a home run off Milwaukee’s Warren Spahn.
1951 (Oct. 3) — In on-deck circle when Bobby Thomson hits Shot Heard 'Round the World.
1951 — National League Rookie of the Year.
1952-53 — Serves in U.S. Army.
1954 (Sept. 29) — Famed over-the-shoulder catch in Game 1 of World Series.
1954 — National League MVP.
1961 (April 30) — Hits four home runs against Milwaukee.
1963 (Feb. 20) — Signs record contract of $105,000 for season.
1963 (July 2) — Hits 16th-inning home run off Spahn in Giants’ 1-0 victory over Braves.
1965 (Sept. 13) — 500th homer, off Houston’s Don Nottebart.
1965 — National League MVP.
1969 (Sept. 22) — 600th homer, off San Diego’s Mike Corkins.
1970 (July 18) — 3,000th hit, off Montreal’s Mike Wegener.
1972 (May 11) — Traded to New York Mets for minor league pitcher Charlie Williams and cash.
1973 (July 24) — 24th and last All-Star Game.
1973 (Aug. 17) — 660th and last home run, off Cincinnati’s Don Gullett.
1973 (Sept. 20) — Says he will retire after season.
1973 (Oct. 14) — Final hit, off Oakland’s Rollie Fingers, Game 2 of World Series.
1979 — Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility.
1979 — Banned from game by Commissioner Bowie Kuhn for holding casino job while still involved in baseball.
1985 — Reinstated by Commissioner Peter Ueberroth.
2015 — Presented Presidential Medal of Freedom.
2024 (June 18) — Dies at age 93.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP