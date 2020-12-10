Time magazine names BTS its Entertainer of the Year

The magazine announced the honor for the seven-member K-pop boy band on Thursday, hours before a prime-time special that will culminate with the naming of Time's Person of the Year.

The magazine cited BTS' massive global presence amid the pandemic, including leveraging their massive fan base to support causes like Black Lives Matter. The group has become a staple of recent awards shows, performing their flashy No. 1 hit "Dynamite." The song in November brought BTS its first Grammy nomination.