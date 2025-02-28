Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards suspended 1 game by NBA after picking up 16th technical foul

NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

“He’s apologetic. He understands. I think he’s remorseful. I think he’s also frustrated by the whole run of events. He knows he needs to get better," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. "Hopefully, it’s gotten to a point where it has boiled over and he learns his lesson going forward."

The league did not say if Edwards would be fined for throwing the ball into the stands after being ejected. He had already been docked $285,000 for five different transgressions, mostly language, when he said after a $50,000 penalty on Jan. 13 for an obscene gesture that he wouldn't get any more technical fouls.

“Ant’s a pleasant guy. He’s not an angry guy. He’s not a mean guy. He’s not like always cursing at the officials. It’s just these outbursts he has that come out of frustration,” Finch said. "Ninety percent of his personality and interaction is super pleasant, usually smiling and happy. (He) loves the game.

"For me, the concern is obviously the missed games and just the amount of technicals in general. But I don’t want him to be unfairly labeled.”

The Timberwolves trailed 74-59 when Edwards was ejected with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter. They rallied to within three midway through the fourth quarter before losing.

Crew chief James Williams said in a pool report that Edwards received his second technical for directing profanity toward an official. Edwards was upset after he felt Lakers guard Gabe Vincent should have been called for a blocking foul as Edwards tried to drive.

Los Angeles' Jarred Vanderbilt and Edwards received technical fouls before the start of the second quarter after both shoved each other at the end of the first quarter.

Edwards, who is fourth in the league in scoring at 27.3 points per game, had 18 points in 26 minutes.

Associated Press freelance writer John Coon in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

