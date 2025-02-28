Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards likely to be suspended after picking up 16th technical foul

NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

Los Angeles' Jarred Vanderbilt and Edwards received technical fouls before the start of the second quarter after both shoved each other at the end of the first quarter.

Edwards, who came into the game fourth in the league in scoring at 27.5 points per game, then received his second technical with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter for arguing a foul call.

