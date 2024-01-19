Tim Scott to endorse Donald Trump ahead of New Hampshire Republican primary

Scott last May launched his own bid to challenge Trump before shuttering his effort about six months later.

Trump has been appearing on the campaign trail with several other former rivals, who have endorsed him, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Scott's endorsement was sought by the remaining major contenders in the Republican primary, particularly ahead of South Carolina's Feb. 24 primary, which has historically been influential in determining the eventual nominee.

Haley appointed Scott to the Senate in 2012.

___

Meg Kinnard be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP