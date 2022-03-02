Tilson Thomas resigns from New World Symphony, lessens work

“Currently the cancer is in check. But the future is uncertain as glioblastoma is a stealthy adversary. Its recurrence is, unfortunately, the rule rather than the exception,” he wrote. “I’m taking stock of my life and will be reducing my administrative responsibilities.”

Tilson Thomas will become the New World Orchestra's artistic director laureate and intends to work with orchestra fellows and alumni on projects. He did not give a specific date for the changes.

“I look forward to my work the remainder of this season with orchestras in the United States and Europe and to the many musical collaborations planned for next season,” Tilson Thomas wrote. “I intend to stick around for a bit. Creating and collaborating to make great music is what it’s all about for me. Every moment on stage with my colleagues is memorable.”