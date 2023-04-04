TikTok fined $15.9M by UK watchdog over misuse of kids' data

“TikTok should have known better. TikTok should have done better,“ Information Commissioner John Edwards said in a press release. The fine "reflects the serious impact their failures may have had. They did not do enough to check who was using their platform or take sufficient action to remove the underage children that were using their platform.”

The company said it disagreed with the watchdog’s decision.

“We invest heavily to help keep under 13s off the platform and our 40,000-strong safety team works around the clock to help keep the platform safe for our community,” TikTok said in statement. “We will continue to review the decision and are considering next steps.”