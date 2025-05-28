Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, is in contention at Junior golf's Team TaylorMade Invitational

Though he’s yet to win an AJGA event, Woods already counts several wins on his resume, with his first coming in the 14-15-year-old category at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in June 2023. Later that year, he won the Last Chance Regional golf tournament.

Last summer, Woods qualified to compete at the U.S. Junior Amateur but failed to make the cut. His best finish in four career AJGA events was a tie for 25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.

