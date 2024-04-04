Tigers have combined no-hitter vs. Mets through 7 innings

The unbeaten Detroit Tigers have a no-hitter going through seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader against the winless New York Mets

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The unbeaten Detroit Tigers have a no-hitter going through seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader against the winless New York Mets on Thursday.

Right-hander Matt Manning, making his first start of the season, threw 5 2/3 hitless innings before giving way with a 1-0 lead to Tyler Horton, who struck out Brett Baty to strand Brandon Nimmo at first. Horton then worked a perfect seventh.

Manning, who was recalled from the minors to make the start, walked four and struck out three but didn't come close to allowing a hit. The Mets were also hitless for the final six innings of a 6-3, 11-inning loss in the opener.

Manning started the Tigers' most recent no-hitter last July 7, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings before Jason Foley got four outs and Alex Lange worked the ninth inning in a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season Monday, when he walked two in a 10-0 win over the Blue Jays.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
April nor'easter with heavy, wet snow bears down on Northeast, 630,000...
2
This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel...
3
British billionaire Joe Lewis gets no prison time at sentencing for...
4
Chiefs' Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini in Dallas chain-reaction...
5
Stretch of California Highway 1 that collapsed in Big Sur closes again...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top