Tigers find road to success at home, beat A's 6-0, end skid

While Detroit improved to 9-20, the A's are 11-19.

A's shortstop Elvis Andrus and left fielder Chad Pinder collided in the fifth while trying for Willi Castro's shallow fly ball. Both players required attention from athletic trainers and remained in the game.

Castro reached on the single to put runners on first and second with no outs, and Tucker Barnhart's bunt single loaded the bases. Derek Hill's sacrifice fly ended Detroit's scoreless streak, and Robbie Grossman beat out a potential double-play grounder as Castro scored.

Schoop homered to make it 3-0 in the sixth, and Jeimer Candelario hit a three-run double in the seventh off Kirby Snead.

SHYING AWAY

In Castro's first at-bat after his fifth-inning bloop single, he hit another pop fly into shallow left. This time, both Andrus and Pinder backed off, allowing the ball to drop. The play was ruled an error on Andrus.

MOVES

Oakland agreed to minor league contracts with INF Matt Davidson and RHP Jorge Juan.

UP NEXT

The second game of the doubleheader featured the teams' 27th players as starting pitchers. Oakland's RHP Adrian Martinez was to make his major league debut against Detroit's Alex Faedo (0-0, 3.60), making his second big league start.

