Tigers Alexander has no-hitter vs Orioles after 6 innings

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

13 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander has pitched six no-hit innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Tigers lead 8-0 at Camden Yards on Monday night.

Alexander has allowed only two runners, walking Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning and Austin Hays in the sixth.

The closest the Orioles have come to getting a hit was in the sixth, when Adley Rutschman hit a two0out grounder down the line that third baseman Ryan Kreidler snagged before throwing to first.

The 28-year-old Alexander has struck out three. He’s thrown 77 pitches, 45 for strikes.

Alexander came into the game with a 3-10 record and a 5.35 ERA. He is 0-3 over his previous three starts.

Alexander had not thrown more than seven innings or 102 pitches in a four-year big league career. Against the Orioles, he didn’t throw a pitch faster than 91.6 mph.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

