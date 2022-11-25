Tiger Woods to return to PNC Championship with son, Charlie

“We have been looking forward to this week all year," Woods said. "This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

Woods has not competed since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July. He is playing next week in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, a 72-hole event against a 20-man field of the world's top players.