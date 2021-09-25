Tiger Woods' text helps inspire U.S. team in Ryder Cup

Xander Schauffele said the players were excited to hear that Woods was cheering hard for them from his home in Florida.

“We knew he was fist pumping from the couch,” Schauffele said. “Whether he was on crutches or not he’s as fired up as any back at home. So it’s nice to have his support.”

Stricker said he got the text Thursday and sent it out to the team on Friday. He said Woods wished players good luck and shared a few personal observations.

“He's a friend of a lot of these guys and these guys look up to him and I lean on him a lot throughout this whole process,” Stricker said. “So it was great to hear from him and provide some words of encouragement to these guys.”

Woods was an assistant captain in 2016, when the U.S. last won the cup. He returned as a player in 2018, but did not win a point in his matches. In eight Ryder Cups, Woods earned 14.5 points but had an overall losing record and only played on one winning team — the 1999 team that won in a huge final day comeback at Brookline.

Caption Team USA's Tony Finau reacts after making a putt on the 13th hole during a four-ball match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson