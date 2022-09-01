Tiger Woods shows up to support Serena Williams at US Open

Three weeks ago, 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams announced she was getting ready to walk away from her playing days via an essay in Vogue magazine. In the piece, she said she approached Woods — the owner of 15 golf majors who returned to action after badly damaging his leg in a car crash— for advice when she was trying to figure out whether to return to playing after she was sidelined by an injury at Wimbledon in June 2021.

“He’s Tiger,” she wrote, “and he was adamant that I be a beast the same way he is!”

Asked Wednesday about Woods’ role, Williams said: “We talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated.”

She continued: “I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was just lost. So many questions. When you can rely on someone like that — I mean, my goodness, he’s Tiger Woods — it was really helpful to get clarity.”

___

