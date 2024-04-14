Tiger Woods on the course for 100th round at the Masters after getting swing tips from son Charlie

It's been an up-and-down start to the round.

The 48-year-old Woods, wearing his traditional Sunday red, started with a par, then a birdie followed by a bogey and another par on his first four holes. That came just moments after Woods’ 15-year-old son, who is developing into quite a golfer himself, appeared to give his famous father a few swing tips.

The once-dominant Woods, who entered the round 11 over, is playing with Neal Shipley, the only amateur to make the cut at the Masters.

The age difference between the two is notable.

Woods has made a record 24 consecutive cuts at the Majors, the first of which came before the 23-year-old Shipley was born.

But even with Woods being out of contention he will almost certainly attract a huge throng of fans, especially with being one of the few players on the course so early in the morning.

