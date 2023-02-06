'Tiger Mom' Amy Chua writes first novel, 'The Golden Gate'

Chua said in a statement released Monday by St. Martin's Publishing Group that she drew upon memories of growing up in El Cerrito, across the bay from “glamorous San Francisco.”

“As the daughter of immigrants who was often teased about my Chinese accent, slanty eyes, and funny clothes, I was acutely conscious of the gap between insiders and outsiders, haves and have-nots, in a state shaped by constant waves of migration and the lure of a better life,” Chua said.