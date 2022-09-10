Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man

Before this tournament, he only once had been past the fourth round at a major, and lost immediately after that. This time, he got to the quarterfinals by beating 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, followed that up with another victory, and then gave Alcaraz all he could handle for big chunks of their 4-hour, 19-minute thriller that ended slightly before midnight.

“I just proved that, honestly, I mean, I can play with the best, obviously,” Tiafoe said, “and I’m capable of winning Grand Slams.”

When it was over, Tiafoe and Alcaraz hugged. And then Alcaraz — a 19-year-old from Spain who will face Casper Ruud, a 23-year-old from Norway, in the final — pointed to Tiafoe, as if telling a crowd that included former first lady Michelle Obama, to make sure they showered him with praise.

“Frances,” Alcaraz said, “gave everything on court.”

Tiafoe’s “Cinderella story,” as he put it, might be well known, but bears repeating: His parents emigrated to the United States from Sierra Leone during its civil war in the 1990s; his mother worked two jobs, including as a nurse, and his father helped build the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Maryland. From an early age, Frances and his twin brother, Franklin, would spend a lot of time at the facility, sometimes sleeping there, while Dad was a maintenance worker there.

The JTCC held a watch party at a restaurant near its campus on Friday night.

“He represents what we’re all about, which is to foster a love of tennis," said the group's CEO, Ray Benton. "Frances lives, eats and breathes tennis, since he was 4 years old.”

Which is part of why Tiafoe is convinced this will not be his last chance on this sort of stage. Why he figures the improvements he's made in diet — “I didn’t go out to dinner one time” during the U.S. Open, he noted proudly — and fitness will continue to pay off.

“Craziest two weeks of my life. Stuff you dream about doing,” Tiafoe said. “Fell a little short.”

