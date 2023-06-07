Three U.S. biologists win Spanish Asturias award for scientific and technical research

Gordon is professor in the department of Medicine and Biological Chemistry at Washington University in Saint Louis, Mo.

Bassler is chair of Princeton University’s Department of Molecular Biology and Greenberg is professor of microbiology at the University of Washington in Seattle, Wa.

All three are members of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and have won numerous awards.

They were chosen from among 40 candidates of varying nationalities.

The 50,000-euro award ($53,000) is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, literature, and other areas that are handed out annually by the foundation.

The prizes are ranked among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. The awards ceremony takes place each October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.