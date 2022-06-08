journal-news logo
X

Three Uruguayan tourists killed in Argentina mudslide

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
A mudslide in southern Argentina has killed three Uruguayan tourists in a hotel

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Three Uruguayan tourists died in the southern Argentine city of San Carlos de Bariloche when a torrent of mud and other debris filled their hotel rooms.

Rescue workers on Wednesday located the bodies of two tourists who had been missing in the Bustillo Hotel, according to the public prosecutor’s office of the province of Rio Negro, where San Carlos de Bariloche is located.

The other person who was killed had been found hours after the mudslide that caused tons of mud to rush into the hotel on Monday afternoon following a big rainstorm. Three others were injured and remain hospitalized.

The two bodies located early Wednesday morning were on the bed in a hotel room that had been covered to the roof with mud and other debris.

“Half of the mud was removed before we could reach the people who were in the bedroom, lying down on the bed,” Patricia Díaz, subsecretary of Bariloche Civil Protection, said.

The Patagonian city of Bariloche, located some 1,500 kilometers south of Buenos Aires, is one of Argentina’s main tourist destinations.

Officials have yet to release the names of the victims.

The local prosecutor’s office is investigating the cause of the mudslide and officials will be meeting with family members of the victims and Uruguayan diplomats.

In Other News
1
4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'
2
Arizona set to execute Frank Atwood, who killed girl in 1984
3
Interior phasing out plastic water bottles at national parks
4
Ikea Norway offers help with baby names after COVID-19 boom
5
WHO: COVID cases and deaths falling nearly everywhere
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top