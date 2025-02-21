Three shot and killed at Louisville motor vehicle office, police say

He said there's no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting happened at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville.

Boeckman said the victims were a man and two women and the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

“It’s absolutely a tragedy and I’m surprised there wasn’t more people injured,” Boeckman said.