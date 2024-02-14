Three officers are shot in Washington, police say. The injuries don't appear to be life-threatening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three police officers have been shot in Washington and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, authorities said Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted online that the officers were shot in the southeast part of the nation's capital at about 8:30 a.m. No other details were immediately available.
