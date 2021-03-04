Three have life-threatening wounds after Sweden ax attack

The suspected assailant, a man in his 20s, was shot, arrested and is being treated in a hospital, police said. A press conference was expected later Thursday on the attack.

The other victims of Wednesday’s assault in the small town of Vetlanda, 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, include two seriously injured people, two with moderate injuries and one who is slightly injured, the Jonkoping region said in a statement late Wednesday.