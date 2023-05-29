Three dead, one still missing after capsize of tourist boat in storm on Italian lake

MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters said Monday that they have recovered three bodies from a northern Italian lake after a tourist boat capsized in a sudden, violent storm.
Divers backed by a helicopter continued to search Lake Maggiore, in the northern Lombardy region, for one person left missing after a whirlwind overturned the boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew late Sunday.
Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.
Firefighter video released Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.
The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan's Malpensa airport.
In Other News
1
North Korea notifies neighboring Japan it plans to launch satellite in...
2
Nepal honors Sherpa guides, climbers to mark 70th anniversary of Mount...
3
Stock market today: Asian markets mostly higher after Biden-McCarthy...
4
Alonso feels he's far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his...
5
Drought-struck Barcelona quenches thirst with costly desalination