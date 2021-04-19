Threats of expulsion as UEFA confronts Super League rebel 12

The strident rhetoric from Ceferin was followed on Monday by criticism of the Super League even by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp despite owner John Henry securing the six-time European champion's participation in the new competition.

“I don’t think it’s a great idea,” he said after Liverpool was held by Leeds to 1-1. It's a result that puts Liverpool two points from the four Champions League qualification places, showing just why Henry would want the team he has owned since 2010 in a Super League where the spot is locked in.

Three of the 12 rebels — Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid — are scheduled to play in the Champions League semifinals next week. Two more, Manchester United and Arsenal, are in the Europa League semifinals. Ceferin said he wants to boot them out as “as soon as possible” from UEFA competitions, but that will require “legal assessments” that will begin on Tuesday morning.

Ceferin led a meeting of UEFA's executive committee on Monday only hours after the 12 clubs announced the Super League project that threatens to split the historic structure of European soccer. He received backing from the English Football Association President Prince William, the second-in-line to the British throne.

“Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core,” he tweeted on the Kensington Palace account. “I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love.”

The 12 clubs planning to start the breakaway Super League wrote early Monday to the leaders of FIFA and UEFA that they have begun legal action aimed at fending off threats to block their competition.

The letter was sent by the group to Ceferin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino saying the Super League has already been underwritten by funding of 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from American bank JPMorgan Chase.

Currently, teams have to qualify each year for the Champions League through their domestic leagues, but the Super League would lock in 15 places every season for the founding members. The seismic move to shake up the sport is partly engineered by the American owners of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, who also run franchises in closed U.S. leagues — a model they are trying to replicate in Europe.

UEFA warned the Super League clubs, including Barcelona and Juventus, that legal action would be taken against them and said they also would be barred from existing domestic competitions like the Spanish league and the Premier League.

“We are concerned that FIFA and UEFA may respond to this invitation letter by seeking to take punitive measures to exclude any participating club or player from their respective competitions,” the Super League clubs wrote to Infantino and Ceferin in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

“Your formal statement does, however, compel us to take protective steps to secure ourselves against such an adverse reaction, which would not only jeopardize the funding commitment under the grant but, significantly, would be unlawful. For this reason, SLCo (Super League Company) has filed a motion before the relevant courts in order to ensure the seamless establishment and operation of the competition in accordance with applicable laws.”

The courts were not named by the Super League, which intends to launch a 20-team competition with 15 founding members even though only 12 have signed up, so far. The others are Tottenham from England, Atletico Madrid from Spain, and AC Milan and Inter Milan from Italy.

The breakaway was launched just as UEFA thought it had agreement on an expansion of the Champions League from 2024. Now, the same officials who backed the plans have decided to go it alone while claiming the existing competitions could remain — despite losing their most successful teams, including record 13-time European champion Real Madrid and six-time winner Liverpool.

UEFA approved the new format proposal on Monday amid the turmoil.

The agreement was negotiated with the 246-member European Club Association. The ECA leader, Agnelli of Juventus, resigned from the UEFA executive committee overnight.

“He is probably the biggest disappointment of all," Ceferin said of Agnelli, whose young daughter he became godfather to. “I have never seen a person that would lie so many times and so persistently as he did.

“Now I know who is who. Who is honest. Who loves football.”

In their letter to the FIFA and UEFA presidents, the Super League clubs said their competition could also play alongside domestic leagues and cups.

“We do not seek to replace the UEFA’s Champions League or the Europa League," they said, "but to compete with and exist alongside those tournaments.”

Harris reported from London.

Fans burn a Liverpool replica shirt outside Elland Road, as a protest against Liverpool's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League, in Leeds, England, Monday, April 19, 2021. Reaction to the proposals from 12 clubs to rip up European soccer by forming a breakaway Super League has ranged from anger and condemnation to humor and sarcasm. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) Credit: Zac Goodwin Credit: Zac Goodwin

Close up of a banner as dans protest outside Elland Road against Liverpool's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League, in Leeds, England, Monday, April 19, 2021. Reaction to the proposals from 12 clubs to rip up European soccer by forming a breakaway Super League has ranged from anger and condemnation to humor and sarcasm. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) Credit: Zac Goodwin Credit: Zac Goodwin

A plane with a 'Say No To Super League' banner flies over Elland Road, as a protest against Liverpool's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League, in Leeds, England, Monday, April 19, 2021. Reaction to the proposals from 12 clubs to rip up European soccer by forming a breakaway Super League has ranged from anger and condemnation to humor and sarcasm. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) Credit: Zac Goodwin Credit: Zac Goodwin

A sign is seen outside Liverpool's Anfield Stadium protesting the formation of the European Super League, Liverpool, England, Monday, April 19, 2021. Players at the 12 clubs setting up their own Super League could be banned from this year's European Championship and next year's World Cup, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Monday. Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

A banner is seen outside Liverpool's Anfield Stadium protesting the formation of the European Super League, Liverpool, England, Monday, April 19, 2021. Players at the 12 clubs setting up their own Super League could be banned from this year's European Championship and next year's World Cup, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Monday. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

A man runs past a a banner in the colours of AC Milan and reading in Italian "Old style" on display outside the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, April 19, 2021. AC Milan, along with Juventus and Inter Milan, are the three Italian clubs that entered as founding members in the European Super League. The Super League intends to launch a 20-team competition with 15 founding members but only 12 have currently signed up. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Football supporters place a protest banner outside Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Monday, April 19, 2021, opposing the formation of the European Super League. Players at the 12 clubs setting up their own Super League could be banned from this year’s European Championship and next year’s World Cup, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Monday. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super