Thousands take to streets protesting Brazil's Bolsonaro

“I had already been disappointed last year, but now with the situation in Manaus, I think (this government ) has to stop," she said. "Bye, Bolsonaro.”

Thomaz Favaro, a political analyst at consultancy Control Risks, said Bolsonaro faces little risk of impeachment, though that could change if his allies lose a Feb. 2 vote for leadership of the lower house.

“Bolsonaro’s base in congress is unstable, but it is robust," he said, though it could be dented by the president's flagging popularity.

But he said impeachment would be "a nuclear option that changes the country’s political trajectory.”

Bolsonaro — who is midway through his four-year term — has faced renewed criticism in recent weeks for both the crisis in Manaus and for delays in launching Brazil's immunization campaign against COVID-19. The president has long resisted lockdown measures against the new coronavirus, arguing economic damage would be worse than the disease.

Brazil’s prosecutor-general, Augusto Aras, on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to open an investigation into Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello over the crisis in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state. Aras cited a document that said the ministry knew of a possible shortage of oxygen on Jan. 8, but didn't start sending extra supplies until Jan. 12.

A newly released Datafolha survey from Jan. 20-21 showed support for Bolsonaro fell to 37% from 31% in December, the biggest one-month drop since the start of his administration. The number terming his performance bad rose to 40% from 32%. The margin of error was two percentage points.

“We ask for an impeachment of Bolsonaro because it is not just a crime he committed. The way he treated the pandemic — He spent money on ineffective remedies instead of investing in the vaccine and in oxygen", said Tiago Sussekind, a 21-year-old law student who joined the Saturday protest in Rio.

The weekend's demonstrations come as calls for Bolsonaro's impeachment rise, though most analysts consider it unlikely to occur.

Carlos Ayres Britto, former president of the Brazilian Court, former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes and even singer Chico Buarque have called for the president to face impeachment for his response to the pandemic. A leading newspaper, O Estado de Sao Paulo, also published an editorial calling for impeachment on Friday.

AP Videojournalist Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report.

A group of demonstrators formed by former supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro protest against the government's response in combating COVID-19 and demanding Bolsonaro's impeachment, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A former supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro holds a Brazilian flag during a protest against the government's response in combating COVID-19 and demanding his impeachment, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Despite restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, thousands crowd Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Despite restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, thousands crowd Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Demonstrators join a caravan in protest against the government's response in combating COVID-19 and demanding the impeachment of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado