Thousands pay their respects to renowned Albanian writer Ismail Kadare at his state funeral

Thousands of people have paid their last respects to Ismail Kadare in a state funeral in Tirana Wednesday, with a minute’s silence held nationwide in memory of the renowned Albanian novelist and poet who died earlier this week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
X

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of people paid their last respects to Ismail Kadare in a state funeral held in Tirana Wednesday, with a minute's silence held nationwide in memory of the renowned Albanian novelist and poet who died earlier this week.

Kadare's coffin, surrounded by National Guard officers, lay in state in the entrance hall of the Opera and Ballet Theater in the capital's central Skanderbeg Square as his poems were recited in the background.

“He came, wrote and left,” Prime Minister Edi Rama said during the ceremony, adding that Kadare had put Albanian literature “into the pantheon of world letters.”

As his coffin left the hall, the crowd outside in Skanderbeg Square clapped and threw flowers.

Two days of mourning have been declared in Albania, where flags flew at half-staff across the country. Neighboring Kosovo, with a predominantly ethnic Albanian population, also declared Wednesday a day of mourning. Officials from Kosovo and neighboring North Macedonia, which has a sizable ethnic Albanian minority, attended the funeral ceremony.

“Ismail Kadare will always be remembered as a promoter of national pride, like no one else,” said Kosovo President Bajram Begaj.

Kadare was buried in a private service attended by his family members following the funeral ceremony.

In Other News
1
US filings for jobless claims inch up modestly, but continuing claims...
2
Severe overcrowding, lack of exits and mud contributed to a deadly...
3
Stock market today: Wall Street mostly quiet ahead of July Fourth...
4
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in...
5
Southwest Air adopts 'poison pill' as activist investor Elliott takes...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top