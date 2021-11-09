Thousands of UK's phone boxes to be protected from closure

The public payphone boxes may appear obsolete relics to many in an age of ubiquitous smartphones, but the telecoms regulator, Ofcom, said they can still be a “lifeline” for people in need.

The regulator is proposing rules to prevent 5,000 call boxes in areas with poor mobile coverage from being closed down. It said that phone boxes in areas considered an accident or suicide hotspot, and those that have had more than 52 calls made from them in the past 12 months, would also meet the criteria.