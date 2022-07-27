Thousands of N. Carolina offenders can now register and vote

But the justices didn't touch a Court of Appeals ruling that prevented registration requests from the felons who weren't in prison or jail from being fulfilled only through Tuesday. So these applicants — for now and unless the Supreme Court reverses the trial court ruling — will be able to vote, starting with the November general election.

More than 56,000 people in North Carolina were prevented from registering under the challenged law, according to evidence cited in a 2021 trial. There are more than 7.3 million registered voters in North Carolina.

Voting rights advocates scheduled an event for downtown Raleigh late Wednesday to draw attention to the changes, and begin an effort to reach out to these offenders and help them register. Speakers include the Rev. William Barber of Goldsboro, co-chair of the national Poor People’s Campaign, and representative of groups that initially challenged the law in 2019.