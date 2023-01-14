Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

The legal changes could help Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, evade conviction, or even make his trial disappear entirely. Since being indicted in 2019, Netanyahu has said the justice system is biased against him.

Israeli media said some 15,000 people, many holding Israeli flags or umbrellas, were in central Tel Aviv for the protest on a cool, rainy night.

Police beefed up their presence ahead of the march. Israeli media quoted police as saying officers had been instructed to be “very sensitive” and allow the protest to proceed peacefully. But they also vowed a tough response to any vandalism or violent behavior.

Smaller protests were also scheduled in Jerusalem and other cities.

Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed