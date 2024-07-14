Thousands of Islamists rally near the Pakistani capital to denounce Israeli strikes in Gaza

Thousands of supporters of a Pakistani radical political party have rallied near Islamabad, denouncing Israeli strikes in Gaza and urging the government to send more aid to the Palestinians

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
18 hours ago
X

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of supporters of a Pakistani radical political party rallied near the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday, denouncing Israeli strikes in Gaza and urging the government to send more aid to the Palestinians.

The protesters also demanded that Pakistan declare Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a terrorist.” There was no immediate response from the government following the rally in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with Israel. Pakistan has been calling for a cease-fire in the nine-month Israel-Hamas war, and in recent months has sent relief items for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Saad Rizvi, head of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party, which led the rally, said the sit-in at the protest would continue as long as its demands are not accepted by the government.

Hundreds of police were deployed near the rally, which took place as militant attacks have surged in Pakistan.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump injured but 'fine' after attempted assassination at rally...
2
France's Bastille Day parade meets the Olympic torch relay in an...
3
Global leaders condemn assassination attempt targeting former US...
4
Amazon Prime Day deals are almost here. Should you take advantage of...
5
The Latest: Officials say man who opened fire at Trump rally was a...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top