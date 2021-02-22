Thousands of Algerian activists mark second year of protest

Protesters took to the streets in numerous other towns after a large demonstration Sunday in Bejaia, a coastal city east of Algiers.
Police blocked main streets in the center of Algiers early Monday before stepping onto sidewalks as marchers arrived. The stream of activists, men, women and children, filled the capital's streets, recalling the height of the Hirak movement.
“Demonstrating is a right (in) our constitution, but because of COVID-19, special measures are needed,” Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum said on Algerian state radio, in apparent reference to the heavy security and the year-long halt to the marches.
Algerians demonstrate in Algiers, one with a plaque reading "Square of Feb.22, 2019, the Smiling Revolution" to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. February 22 marks the second anniversary of Hirak, the popular movement that led to the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. February 22 marks the second anniversary of Hirak, the popular movement that led to the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
A woman holds an Algerian flag as Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. February 22 marks the second anniversary of Hirak, the popular movement that led to the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. February 22 marks the second anniversary of Hirak, the popular movement that led to the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
Algerians take the streets as they demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. February 22 marks the second anniversary of Hirak, the popular movement that led to the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. February 22 marks the second anniversary of Hirak, the popular movement that led to the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
Algerians demonstrate, one with a poster reading "Resistance Monday" in Algiers as they mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. February 22 marks the second anniversary of Hirak, the popular movement that led to the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
Women take part to demonstration in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. February 22 marks the second anniversary of Hirak, the popular movement that led to the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
A woman holds a newspaper headlining "Feb.22, History coming" as Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. Thousands of protesters marking the second anniversary of Algeria's pro-democracy movement took to the streets Monday in the Algerian capital where a wall of security forces stepped aside to let marchers pass. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou)
Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. Thousands of protesters marking the second anniversary of Algeria's pro-democracy movement took to the streets Monday in the Algerian capital where a wall of security forces stepped aside to let marchers pass. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou)
A man holds a bone while shouting "That's what's left for those who vote for the President" as Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. February 22 marks the second anniversary of Hirak, the popular movement that led to the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)
