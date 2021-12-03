Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don't meet vaccine deadline

The Air Force deadline for its Guard members is the first. Army National Guard members have until next June to get vaccines, largely due to the much greater size of the force, which is spread out all around the country and may not go to major bases or installations as frequently as Air Guard members do.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made it clear that the vaccine is mandatory for the nation's Guard troops. In a memo earlier this week, he said that National Guard members who refuse COVID-19 vaccination will be barred from federally funded drills and training required to maintain their Guard status.

Those prohibitions, however, have not yet gone into effect. Austin said the military services have until next week to publish their official guidance on how to deal with Guard members who refuse the vaccine.

Austin said those Guard members who are not allowed to participate in drills due to their refusal to be vaccinated will not be paid by the Defense Department. And they will not receive credit that would count toward retirement and other federal benefits. Austin told the service leaders to implement that policy in coordination with the chief of the National Guard Bureau and the Pentagon’s top personnel officer.