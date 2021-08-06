Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave

Nearly 60 villages and settlements were evacuated Thursday and early Friday across southern Greece, with weather conditions expected to worsen.

Fires were raging on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, and at multiple locations in the southern Peloponnese region where a blaze was stopped before reaching monuments at Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

A summer palace outside Athens once used by the former Greek royal family was also spared.

Fire crews and water-dropping planes and helicopters from five European countries were due to arrive Friday and through the weekend as the European Union stepped up support to fire-hit countries in southeast Europe. The heat wave also has fueled deadly fires in Turkey and across the region.

A wildfire burns a forest in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

An helicopter drops water over a wildfire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

An aircraft drops water during a wildfire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

An helicopter operates during a wildfire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

A house is on fire in Rovies village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, late Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

An aircraft drops water during a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Fire trucks operate during a wildfire in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

People stand behind a fence of a highway during a wildfire in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas