Thousands march in Israel as Netanyahu allies push overhaul

Many protesters carried the blue and white Israeli flag and posters decrying what they saw as attack on the country's democratic institutions. “Shame! Shame!” they chanted.

Other demonstrations were held outside schools around the country.

Netanyahu and his supporters say the proposed changes are needed to rein in a judiciary that wields too much power. He and his allies took office in December after the country's fifth election in less than four years, unseating a unwieldy coalition of his opponents that held office for just over a year.

But his critics say the judicial overhaul is tantamount to a coup and will destroy Israeli democracy. They also say that Netanyahu, whose corruption trial is dragging on into its third year, is motivated by a personal grudge against the legal system and has a deep conflict of interest. Netanyahu claims he is a victim of a witch hunt by prosecutors and the justice system.

