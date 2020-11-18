Thousands march in Croatia to honor war city despite virus

The border city of Vukovar was demolished in the relentless, three-month Yugoslav army shelling before it fell into the Serb-led army's hands in November 1991. Hundreds of Vukovar fighters and civilians were killed and captured, while thousands of non-Serb residents were later expelled. This has made the city on the Danube a symbol of Croatia's independence plight.

Borislav Milosevic, a deputy prime minister from the Croatian Serb minority party, said dialogue and reconciliation are now key for the future and young generations. He called for accounting for all those still missing from the war, which remains a thorny issue in Serb-Croat postwar relations.

Croatia joined the European Union in 2013, but remains one of the weakest economies in the bloc, partly still because of the war.