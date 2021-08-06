Thousands jam Philippine vaccination sites over false news

In Manila alone, up to 22,000 people showed up outside vaccination centers before dawn. People descended in groups and arrived in vans from nearby provinces, some “rowdily removing barricades,” city officials said, citing police reports. Many were not registered under Manila’s immunization program.

Police were forced to stop vaccinations in at least one of the shopping malls and asked the crowds to return home.

Critics partly blamed President Rodrigo Duterte for the confusion. The brash-speaking leader warned Filipinos last week that those who refuse to get vaccinated will not be allowed to leave their homes as a safeguard against the spread of the delta variant. He acknowledged that there was no specific law for such a restriction.

For people who refuse to receive COVID-19 vaccine, Duterte said, “well, for all I care, you can die anytime.”

“We cannot allow our national immunization program to become superspreader events, especially given the threat posed by the delta variant,” the Department of Health said in a statement following the chaotic scenes.

Officials later stressed that even unvaccinated residents could venture out in case of medical emergency. They can also obtain village permission to buy food, medicine or other essential items. They cautioned the public not to fall for fake news on social media and urged them to follow official government announcements.

The government’s vaccination campaign, which started in March after repeated delays, has faced vaccine shortages, delivery delays and hesitancy, including from those who prefer Western brands.

More than 10.2 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated and 12.2 million others have received their first coronavirus shots. About 70 million people are targeted to be immunized this year, said Carlito Galvez Jr., who oversees the program.

The Philippines reported more than 8,100 confirmed COVID-19 infections Thursday, with 196 deaths, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to more than 1.6 million with 28,427 deaths in one of Southeast Asia's worst outbreaks.