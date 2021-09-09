Thousands gather for Crete burial of composer Theodorakis

Theodorakis, an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades, died last Thursday in Athens at the age of 96. His body lay in state in a chapel of the Athens Cathedral for three days from Monday to Wednesday, before being transported to Crete by ferry overnight.

Thousands awaited him on the island, where the municipal band led the way as his hearse drove to Chania cathedral. There, members of the public lined up to visit his casket, many laying a flower on top and bowing their heads to kiss the coffin.