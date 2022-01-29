Thousands displaced in Congo's east amid rebel, army clashes

Another person displaced by the conflict, Sarah Kasigwa, said she lost her three children and husband amid the chaos.

“We saw several dead people” she said. “We are sleeping here, in this school, on the ground. There is just cement, no blanket, we suffer a lot.”

Tumaini Anouarite, a 32-year-old mother of five, said that she saw soldiers firing bullets in the nearby hills, and gunfights between the army and M23 fighters.

On Friday, U.N. forces deployed in the area.

The M23, which also calls itself the “Revolutionary Army of Congo”, is a former rebel group of Congolese backed by Rwanda and Uganda that was defeated in 2013. Since November, the movement has been accused of being behind several attacks against the army.

The attacks took place in the vicinity of Virunga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, renowned for its large gorilla population.

Caption MONUSCO blue helmet deployed near Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Friday Jan. 28, 2022. Thousands of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been displaced after they fled ongoing clashes between the Congolese army and M23 fighters this week. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

