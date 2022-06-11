Thongchai, Jimenez share Champions lead in Wisconsin

Jimenez shot a 68 to match Thongchai at 10-under 134, rebounding from a bogey on 15 with birdies on 16 and 17.

“I know Jaidee for a long, long time.” Jimenez said. “We both played DP Tour, the European tour, and I played with him.”

Jimenez tied for second last year behind hometown favorite Jerry Kelly.

“Well, tomorrow we’re going to be in the last group and I’ll just play golf and enjoy myself on the golf course and anything happens, ” Jimenez said. “There are a lot of players, very good quality players.”

Jimenez has 12 Champions victories, with the 58-year-old Spanish star winning the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and Cologuard Classic this year. He won 21 times on the European tour.

First-round leader Steve Flesch (70) was a stroke back with Paul Broadhurst (66) and Paul Goydos (67).

Colin Montgomerie (70) was 8 under with David Branshaw (66) and Kirk Triplett (68).

Kelly (69) and John Daly (66) topped the group at 7 under.

“Another fairly sloppy day.” Kelly said. “Just made some bogeys in there that I shouldn’t have, didn’t make some birdies that I should have. Still wasn’t as tight, as crisp as I’d like to be.”

Kelly, coming off a playoff victory Sunday in Iowa, is chasing his third straight victory in the event hosted by Madison friend Steve Stricker. Kelly won in 2019 and the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.

Stricker was 4 under after a 69.