Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs top CMT noms

In nominations announced Wednesday for the pandemic-delayed show, 14 videos are vying for the top prize of video of the year. The fan-voted show will air on CMT and other networks on Oct. 21 with outdoor performances.

The Chicks return to the list of nominees for the first time since 2007 for their video for “Gaslighter" and country icon Tanya Tucker gets her first ever nomination for “Bring My Flowers Now," both nominated for video of the year. Also nominated in the category are Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood and Blanco Brown, who is recovering after a vehicle accident earlier this month.